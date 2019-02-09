Gold medalist Kjetil Jansrud, right, with longtime fellow Norwegian friend and silver medalist Aksel Lund Svindal at the medal ceremony of the men's downhill at the world championshiops in Are, Sweden. Svindal, 36, is retiring after the race. (Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images)

Aksel Lund Svindal stretched out his arms and looked to the snow-filled sky, soaking in a big skiing atmosphere one last time as thousands of flag-waving Norwegians cheered their idol at the finish area in Are, Sweden.

It didn’t matter that he’d been beaten to gold — by 0.02 seconds, no less — by teammate Kjetil Jansrud in the final race of his illustrious, medal-filled, 17-year career.

Silver, gold, whatever; he was simply going to savor the moment.

“Two-hundredths this way or two-hundredths that way,” Svindal said, “let’s just enjoy this.”

Svindal, retiring at age 36 after many knee injuries, was beaming as he shared the top step of the podium with Jansrud — his close friend and training partner for two decades — after Saturday’s downhill at the world championships.

Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria took the bronze on a day when Norwegians flooded across the border to see Svindal’s last race. Spectators included Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

“It was a little poetic in that we’ve shared so many hours of training together,” Jansrud, 33, said.

“With all the previous wins we’ve had and to be able to be on the podium together one last time, it’s like a fairy tale.”

After the start was delayed because of fog and heavy snowfall, Jansrud — racing with two broken bones in his hand after a recent fall in training — went out at No. 6 and set a fierce pace on a shortened course, taking 0.65 seconds off the time of Austria’s Matthias Mayer.

Svindal, the two-time Olympic champion and five-time world champion, came down three racers later. He was 0.08 seconds ahead at the first checkpoint, 0.02 behind at the second, and then 0.10 adrift as he came round the final few bends of his skiing career. He soared down the hill and over the line, to almost deafening roars.

An Olympic champion in super-G at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, this is Jansrud’s first world title, adding to his two silvers at worlds.

While Svindal just missed out on a chance to become the first man to win the downhill world title three times, he still joined Kjetil Andre Aamodt and Marc Girardelli as the only skiers to collect a medal at six world championships.

“This is more than I expected, to be honest,” Svindal said. “I knew I was fast enough to win or take a medal, but to make it happen on the one day it counts is something else.

“When I wake up tomorrow morning, I’ll still be happy with this decision.

“It’s time to kick back and enjoy this from the spectators’ side of everything.”

●FREESTYLE SKIING: American Aaron Blunck defended his world title in the halfpipe by edging Kevin Rolland of France at the world championships in Park City, Utah.

Noah Bowman of Canada earned bronze while two-time Olympic gold medalist David Wise of the United States took seventh.

Teenager Kelly Sildaru of Estonia won the women’s competition, topping Cassie Sharpe of Canada for the gold with a big final run. American Brita Sigourney earned bronze.

Sildaru, who turns 17 on Feb. 17, missed the Olympics because of a knee injury. She recently won three medals at the Winter X Games.

Late Friday night, Canadian Mikael Kingsbury soared to gold in moguls with a score of 84.89. Matt Graham of Australia finished second at 81.94, followed by Daichi Hara of Japan at 81.66.

Yulia Galysheva of Kazakhstan won the women’s event with 79.14 points.

Australia’s Jakara Anthony scored 78.99 for second place and Perrine Laffont of France took third at 78.70.

●LUGE: Germany, Russia and Latvia each earned two medals in a World Cup event in Oberhof, Germany.

The German team of Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt won the doubles race, with fellow Germans Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken taking second. Andris Sics and Juris Sics of Latvia took the bronze.

In men’s singles, Russia’s Semen Pavlichenko overtook countryman Roman Repilov in the second and final heat for the victory.

Repilov held on for second and Latvia’s Kristers Aparjods was third.