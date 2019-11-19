Byrne will also receive a supplemental retirement contribution rising from $300,000 in the first year to $450,000.
He had received a raise and three-year extension in August 2018. That deal called for him to make $980,000 with annual $25,000 raises.
Byrne’s new deal also calls for the university to forgive the balance of an interest-free $400,000 loan Byrne received initially for relocating from Arizona to Tuscaloosa.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD