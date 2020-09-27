Belgian rider Wout van Aert won a sprint for second, 24 seconds behind Alaphilippe, with Marc Hirschi of Switzerland third at the end of the tough course.
The final race of the championships featured a total of 5,000 meters climbing in 258.2 kilometers (160 miles). Nine laps of a circuit started and finished on the city’s auto racing track.
The race took place exactly a week after the Tour de France ended.
The worlds were moved to Imola after Swiss host Aigle-Martigny backed out because of a government ruling limiting mass gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The revised event featured only elite men’s and women’s categories, eliminating junior and under-23 races.
