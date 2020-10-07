Three days later, the Deceuninck-Quick Step rider atoned for his blunder by dominating his rivals in a three-man sprint finish at the Brabantse Pijl, another Belgian race. Once again, Alaphilippe appeared to raise his arms a bit early as he crossed the line, but this time his closest rival, runner-up Mathieu van der Poel, could not catch up and Alaphilippe won by a few inches.
Frenchman Benoit Cosnefroy completed the podium.
