SAO PAULO — Thai driver Alexander Albon clocked the fastest lap Friday in the first practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Albon drove his Red Bull around the Interlagos track in 1 minute, 16.142 seconds, 0.551 seconds ahead of Mercedes rival Valtteri Bottas, before he got into an accident on the final corner and the session was suspended. Albon was unharmed in the crash.