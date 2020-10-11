And it was that hit — off Zunino's heavy bat, off Houston Astros starter Framber Valdez — that gave the Rays their first and final lead in a 2-1 win at Petco Park. Rays left-hander Blake Snell turned in five gutsy innings. Randy Arozarena reclaimed the stage as his playground. Tampa Bay's bullpen, the strength of these Rays, worked four scoreless innings to count Zunino's bleeder as the game-winning knock. That's how a 1-0 series advantage came about.

"Heck, I mean, I'll take it," Zunino said with a grin. "As long as it finds a hole. Three guys on the left side of second base, I'm happy that it squeaked through there. Those are the ones that feel even better than the hard-hit ones."

Nobody knows both of these teams, and what it took for them to get here, like James Click. Now the Astros' general manager, Click spent 15 years with the Rays, climbing from intern to vice president of baseball operations, scraping the margins — every inch of them — for ways to win. He left this spring, hired by the Astros as the world learned of their own thirst for an edge. Click's new club was defined by the signs it stole, the ways it stole them, the title it won in 2017 while using cameras and trash cans to cheat.

Then that club went 29-31 this season, crept into the playoffs and, by surviving two rounds, threw Click's present against his past. For every shrewd move he made with the Rays, every player they took from an unknowing team, there's a moment from this year with the Astros. There's Joe Kelly firing darts at Houston hitters in July, the sport behind him, its court of public opinion in session. There's Carlos Correa, on a Zoom call this month, asking what the haters can say about the Astros finding their annual stride.

There, in those moments, was how fast Click switched sides. He went from building an underdog to helping the villains go.

"On a scale of zero to weird," Click said of facing the Rays, "it's going to be weird."

And it was.

The teams hadn't met since the Astros beat the Rays in the ALDS last fall. That never happens in a normal year, but normal was thrown out long ago. The novel coronavirus pandemic forced a regional schedule that kept their paths from crossing. It also placed this series at a neutral site with no fans.

Way beyond center field, up nine floors of an apartment building, two people held a sheet painted for Rays outfielder Hunter Renfroe. It read "FROE #11" and had a red bull's eye in the corner. The point — the joke, really — was for Renfroe, a former San Diego Padre, to muscle a homer into the white fabric. The reality was that he would need a rocket launcher.

Otherwise, in the buildings around the ballpark, there were no signs of allegiance. Some camped on their balconies and sipped beer. One porch still had a Padres sign taped to the glass. When Houston second baseman José Altuve went deep in the first, lifting a solo shot to left, noise seeped from the Astros' dugout and a handful of bass-heavy speakers.

The fake cheers were faint, even frail, meant to mimic a section of fans in enemy territory. The Rays were the "home team" about 2,500 miles from Tropicana Field. It only lent them the privilege of hitting second, and they only did so eight times.

"I feel like we have it," Manager Kevin Cash said when asked if his team has a specific nose for winning. "I think the guys in our clubhouse feel that we have it, that knack. . . . The one thing that you learn with our club, over 60 or 162, is that we're in a lot of tight ballgames."

Valdez was sharp for most of six innings. This Astros' rotation is a shell of its usual self. Never mind that Gerrit Cole left for the New York Yankees last winter. Justin Verlander had Tommy John surgery in September and could miss all of next season. Zack Greinke has dealt with nagging arm pain. So Valdez, 26, a lefty full of curveballs, is Houston's de facto ace. And he came out pitching like one.

The first time through the order, Valdez yielded a hit and struck out four. He needed 37 pitches to record nine outs. But the offense, the engine that revved the Astros past the Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics, couldn't make that a springboard.

After Altuve's first-inning blast, the Astros put seven more runners on against Snell. They filled the fourth with liners that could have ripped the game open had they flown a handful of feet to the right. Yet Snell left the bases loaded with his 85th pitch. He flirted with disaster and ducked it. Then, in the bottom of the inning, Arozarena knotted the score with his fourth playoff homer. Then Zunino nudged the Rays ahead for good.

"You got to piece it together," Cash said of the fifth-inning rally that started when Valdez issued a leadoff walk to Willy Adames. Valdez got the next two hitters, making the plays himself, but couldn't beat Zunino with a first-pitch sinker. The sturdy catcher had homered in the ALDS. He tends to be a boom or bust type of hitter. Now, though, his single had the Rays banging the padding of their dugout. They yelled. Zunino clapped once, twice, a third time real hard, before bumping elbows with first base coach Ozzie Timmons.