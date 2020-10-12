The Tampa Bay Rays adopted the nickname in September, once their manager, Kevin Cash, told reporters, “I have a whole damn stable of pitchers that throw 98 miles per hour.” Then, Cash was responding to a question about New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman throwing a fastball near his player’s head. But now, through two games of the American League Championship Series, that stable has the Rays just a pair of wins from the World Series.

They beat the Houston Astros, 4-2, to take a 2-0 series lead Monday. Their relievers’ effort — two runs across four imperfect innings — complemented starter Charlie Morton and a stunning sequence from Rays right fielder Manuel Margot that started with a three-run homer in the first and ended with a miracle catch with two on and two outs in the second that left him tumbling over a fence onto a concrete walkway below field level.

Astros second baseman José Altuve made two throwing errors to aid the Rays’ offense. Randy Arozarena, that offense’s unlikely leader, punched two more hits to help give Morton, then the stable, a cushion. And now Cash has the ongoing puzzle of a possible seven games in seven days with no breaks to travel or rest. A rocky ninth for Nick Anderson couldn’t break their stride Monday.

The Rays are now 5-0 in contests decided by two or fewer runs this postseason.

“Whew, that was tense,” said Cash, who’s had 13 pitchers record a save in 2020. “That felt like Game 5 [of the AL Division Series vs. the Yankees] all over again. Those guys can really hit. It came down to us pitching really, really well and Joey Wendle and Willy Adames’s plays. They put on a clinic defensively.”

The stable stirred into motion about 90 minutes after Morton’s first offering. The pitchers moved from the bleachers to those tall chairs in the shade. Diego Castillo was unavailable after recording the final five outs of a 2-1 win in Game 1 on Sunday. That came two days after he recorded the final six outs of a Game 5 victory over the Yankees in the ALDS. To nudge ahead of the Astros, Cash needed four scoreless innings from Castillo, John Curtiss, Ryan Thompson and Aaron Loup. He even pushed starter Blake Snell to 105 pitches, hoping to lighten the bullpen’s load.

Nonstop playoff baseball brings a web of challenges: whom to push, when to push, how to push each pitcher based on his ability to cover multiple innings or work back-to-backs. On Monday, though, after pushing Castillo in the series opener, Cash had his other high-leverage relievers lined up. He had Anderson and Pete Fairbanks waiting for the phone to ring. They just needed their chance to bury the Astros.

That was provided by a mix of Altuve, Margot and Morton. With two down in the first, and Ji-Man Choi hardly jogging up the first base line, Altuve made a low throw that Yuli Gurriel couldn’t handle. Two pitches later, the error led to a three-run blast for Margot, who blazed toward second base, fist in the air, while Altuve crouched in frustration. Soon, though, Margot’s bat was outdone by his defense.

All afternoon, the Rays backed Morton with their mitts and their arms. His five scoreless innings were dotted by a diving play by Wendle at third, strong throws from shortstop Adames, an athletic stretch by Choi at first. But nothing stood out like Margot’s mind-bending catch in the second. To make it, he ran toward the line in right, shielded his eyes and jumped, jamming his hip into the side wall, while grabbing a foul ball off George Springer’s bat. He even held on through a full flip onto concrete.

“Definitely the home run,” Margot said through a team interpreter when asked to choose what he liked better, his catch or his game-shaking hit. “The home run didn’t hurt.”

“He was going to do whatever it takes to try to make that catch,” added Adames, Margot’s roommate during the novel coronavirus pandemic shutdown. “He knew he was putting himself in danger.”

Margot’s catch left jaws dropped and two runners on base. The Astros put six on against Morton, their former teammate, and never scored off him. Houston starter Lance ­McCullers Jr. struck out 11 and had his line stained by two swings. He retired 14 straight batters between the third and seventh. Then Mike Zunino rocked a solo shot to stretch a shrinking lead.

It all funneled this game to the stable, starting with Fairbanks and his high-90s heat. He had the sixth, and, in that inning, shortstop Carlos Correa took him deep. Fairbanks otherwise recorded six outs, two of them loud liners, and handed the ball to Loup. Fairbanks had stuck out the side in the seventh before exiting. Loup, a lefty, got the next two outs and gave way to Thompson.