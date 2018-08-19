Baltimore’s Alex Cobb pitched to a 6.41 ERA before the all-star break but has excelled in the second half. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

With three outs to go for his first nine-inning complete game in six years, Alex Cobb laid out on the infield grass of Progressive Field just how much it would mean to him to emphatically rebound from a miserable first half.

He actually, literally laid out. After his 2-2 change-up shattered Francisco Lindor’s bat on a slow chopper to Cobb’s left, the 30-year-old right-hander went into a full dive in an attempt to knock it down. He avoided the bat shards, second baseman Jonathan Villar made the play, and two groundouts later, Cobb had his best start in a Baltimore Orioles uniform and the team had a 4-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians before a sellout crowd of 35,007.

“If that doesn’t fire you up . . .” Orioles catcher Austin Wynns said. “It’s like, he’s a dog; like he is an animal out there. He is a different person. Pitchers just need to have that sense of, ‘This is my game, I’m doing it,’ and I was with him the whole way, same page. And that’s why we had a day like today.”

Such days have only recently started to be the expectation for Cobb, who had a 6.41 ERA at the all-star break and spent four months trying to find his delivery.

[Box score: Orioles 4, Indians 2]

“You try to pick yourself up and build on some positives and make a run with that and really show that you can contribute, you should be here,” Cobb said. “That’s been my focus since I got here, really. It feels good to have contributed with where we are at in the standings. I think the process we’re in right now, it’s going to take some veteran leadership and some guys to step up and show that no matter what situation we’re in, we’re going to come play hard every day.”

Already riding a stretch of four straight quality starts and carrying a 2.03 ERA since the all-star break, Cobb (4-15) pitched past the seventh inning for the first time in an Orioles uniform and notched his fourth career complete game, the first since Aug. 31, 2013, with the Tampa Bay Rays. That one was eight innings, with his last nine-inning outing on Aug. 23, 2012. Both came against Oakland.

On Saturday, he threw nine innings of two-run ball — the latest marker that the Orioles’ free agent prize has pitched through whatever cobwebs limited him early in the season, with each passing start more and more reminiscent of the Cobb who impressed so much before Tommy John elbow reconstruction in 2015.

Cobb turned the Indians’ lineup over with 30 pitches in the first three innings and erased Lindor with a double play after his leadoff single in the fourth inning accounted for Cleveland’s first hit.

By then, the Orioles (37-86) had already taken a lead they would never hand back when Wynns walked with one out in the third inning, fellow rookie Cedric Mullins bunted for a base hit and Villar hit his third home run in an Orioles uniform to make it 3-0.

The Indians (70-52) only got to Cobb in the sixth inning, when in the span of seven pitches, Yan Gomes, Greg Allen and Lindor singled ahead of a sacrifice fly by Michael Brantley to score twice and cut the Orioles’ lead to 3-2.