Ovechkin ripped a shot to the top left corner past Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood, nonchalantly scoring the deciding goal in the Capitals’ 3-2 win. Ovechkin broke his three-game goal drought, finding the net for only the second time in nine games, but was reserved in celebration, accepting subtle fist bumps from his teammates in the corner.

The tiebreaking goal 13:37 into the second period gave Washington (12-5-4, 28 points) its third consecutive win and completed a sweep of New Jersey (7-8-2, 16) in a weekend set of back-to-back games. The Capitals are 6-1-1 in their past eight games, and they will travel to Boston for games Wednesday and Friday as their five-game road trip continues.

Ovechkin looked determined from the start Sunday, and he finished with a game-high 10 shot attempts. His 713th career goal leaves him four behind Phil Esposito for sixth in NHL history.

“I thought he was on his game right away,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “He was hard-charging. He was skating. He was looking to find lanes. He was looking to bring pucks to the net, and when that happens, good things will happen. So I thought he was strong from start to finish.”

Ovechkin’s game-winner helped Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov earn the win in his first NHL appearance in six weeks. Samsonov spent about three weeks on the league’s covid-19 list after making his most recent start Jan. 17, then was eased back into action with four conditioning starts with the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League.

Samsonov looked rusty early Sunday, allowing two goals on the first 10 shots he faced, but finished with 19 saves.

“I think for him it was a very important game mentally,” Ovechkin said. “We tried to do our best blocking shots and play smart in the D-zone. For a kid who didn’t play lots of games, to get a start right away and get a win, it’s very important. We’re all happy for him.”

After the Capitals dominated play in front of him in the opening minutes, Samsonov allowed the first goal 6:45 into the first period when New Jersey’s Mikhail Maltsev beat him to the short side with a long-range wrister from the top of the right faceoff circle. Replays showed the puck elevated after it deflected off defenseman Dmitry Orlov’s stick, making it a more challenging play for Samonsov than it initially appeared.

After the Capitals scored the next two goals, Yegor Sharangovich beat Samsonov 3:20 into the second period, using a screen from defenseman Nick Jensen as Jensen tried to stay with the 22-year-old Belarusian as he barreled into the offensive zone.

From there, Samsonov was unblemished for the rest of the way.

“I thought he got stronger as the game went on,” Laviolette said. “. . . In the third period, he made some really key saves for our team, which allowed us to walk out with the points. So overall it was a good day for him.”

Offensively, the Capitals got production from their top forwards even as they played without center Evgeny Kuznetsov, who missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury. Kuznetsov remains day-to-day after he was a late scratch before Saturday’s game. Daniel Sprong took his place in the lineup again Sunday and played on a line with T.J. Oshie and Richard Panik.

Forward Jakub Vrana, who turned 25 on Sunday, scored first for the Capitals, following his own shot and slipping the rebound past Blackwood at 15:39 of the first period. It was Vrana’s second goal in as many games.

Nicklas Backstrom gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead 2:32 into the second period by scoring on a two-on-one with Tom Wilson, who had two assists.

Backstrom, who had 12 goals in 61 games last season, has 10 goals and at least one point in 16 of 21 games this season. He nearly scored again on a power play in the third period, but his shot hit the post.

“I honestly don’t know what is going on,” said Backstrom, who has been known for elite passing throughout his career. “Just got to enjoy it, I guess. I think one part of how the coaching staff wants us to play is maybe shoot a little bit more, maybe be a little more aggressive to the net in those areas, and maybe that is the case. I don’t know.”

Sharangovich’s goal came 48 seconds after Backstrom’s but, after the back-and-forth start, Ovechkin’s winner was all either team could muster from then on.