Alex Ovechkin was so excited he bent over, swung both arms and then raised them up, screaming all the while. The fans in blue at Amalie Arena started for the exits, but the Washington Capitals faithful in red made their appreciation known. “O-vi” chants echoed from the upper deck down to the lower bowl before the Tampa Bay Lightning supporters who were left answered with boos.

Smiling on the bench, Ovechkin cared not, having just joined an exclusive club. Ovechkin scored his 50th goal of the season Saturday night in the Capitals’ 6-3 win, becoming just the third player in NHL history with eight 50-goal campaigns — legends Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy are the other two. At 33 years old, Ovechkin is just the fourth player to score at least 50 goals at this age or older.

And then, just to prove a point, he scored his 51st goal less than two minutes later, an exclamation point on what had already been a memorable night for his team. The Capitals’ win over the Lightning was one of their most complete games of the season, a statement both to Tampa Bay and the rest of the league that they are again heating up at the right time. The win keeps Washington in first place in the Metropolitan Division with a three-point lead over the New York Islanders.

[On the precipice of another 50-goal season, Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin is getting his due]

For Tampa Bay’s final home game of the regular season, the Presidents’ Trophy was carried onto the ice for a brief ceremony commemorating the Lightning finishing with the NHL’s best regular season record. The Capitals stayed in the visiting locker room during the pregame festivities. They’re familiar with the trophy — they have won it three times in the past decade — and they also know that it doesn’t often translate into playoff success.

After their Eastern Conference finals series went seven games last spring, it’s no surprise this year’s regular season contests between the Capitals and Lightning have been physical and competitive, two teams using each other as a measuring stick in case they meet again in the playoffs. Tampa Bay won the first two, but Saturday’s third and final tilt was a blowout from the first period, when the Capitals took a 3-0 lead.

On a three-on-two rush into Tampa Bay’s zone, Tom Wilson started to go around the back of the Lightning’s net when he dished the puck to center Nicklas Backstrom in front, and Backstrom wristed in his 20th goal of the season and the first of the game at 7:24. He added another goal in the second period, finishing a brilliant feed from defenseman Dmitry Orlov.

The Capitals have seven players with at least 20 goals, which leads the league, and though the team returned the majority of its roster from last season’s Stanley Cup run, its depth is somehow improved. Washington had just three players in the 20-goal club last year, and supporting cast members such as Wilson, Jakub Vrana and Brett Connolly have improved their production this season, each enjoying career highs.

With a mysterious illness working its way through the Capitals’ locker room, Connolly was ruled out for Saturday’s game just two nights after T.J. Oshie was scratched against Carolina for the same reason. Oshie seemed to be feeling just fine against the Lightning, tallying two goals within six minutes in the first period. After goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made a save on defenseman Nick Jensen’s point shot, Oshie stayed with the rebound in front of the net, swatting it in while falling down in front of the crease to lift Washington to a 2-0 lead 10:45 into the game. Then, at the 16-minute mark, he deflected in John Carlson’s point shot for the Capitals’ first power-play goal in five games.

Perhaps more impressive than Washington’s offensive chops Saturday night was its stingy play at the other end of the ice. The Lightning tallied just 14 shots through 40 minutes and the Capitals had twice as many, indicative of how much more they had played with the puck in those first two frames.

Tampa Bay gave Washington a scare in the third period — Tyler Johnson’s breakaway 3:36 into the period trimmed the Capitals’ lead to two — but just as the Lightning was making a push, two fights changed the momentum. Defenseman Brooks Orpik dropped the gloves with Tampa Bay’s Anthony Cirelli, and less than three minutes later, Wilson dropped hulking Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak in another bout.

But the night ultimately belonged to Ovechkin, as so many have this season.