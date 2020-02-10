The Capitals (36-15-5) are now under .500 (3-4-0) since the all-star break and a middling 10-9-0 since a 7-3 loss to the Boston Bruins on Dec. 23. Washington has allowed four or more goals in 10 of its 19 games in that span, and much of Monday’s loss felt like a continuation of Saturday’s disappointing effort in a 7-2 loss against the Philadelphia Flyers.

AD

AD

While multiple areas of the Capitals’ play are concerning as the postseason creeps closer, a new worry Monday night was the health status of center Evgeny Kuznetsov. The dynamic Russian left the ice in pain in the middle of the second period after taking a big hit from Islanders center Leo Komarov along the boards. The team announced at the end of the period that Kuznetsov had suffered an upper-body injury. He did not return.

The Capitals were trailing 4-1 at the time of the injury, and the night went from bad to worse in a matter of minutes. Jordan Eberle widened the Islanders’ lead to four goals at 10:36 of the second period when he drove to the net and put one past Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov, who was pulled and replaced by Braden Holtby.

Samsonov had allowed five goals on 20 shots, but more than one of them had been the result of clear defensive errors in front of him that led to opportune chances for the Islanders.

AD

AD

Holtby stopped all 12 shots he faced for the remainder of the night to give the Capitals a chance, but Washington was unable to fully dig itself out of the hole.

The hosts finally started to regain some of their composure and project a semblance of their typical game following the goalie switch. Lars Eller scored his 14th goal of the season from the front of the net less than a minute after Samsonov left to make it 5-2, and T.J. Oshie scored his 21st goal from Alex Ovechkin’s typical spot on the power play to make it 5-3 with 3:01 left in the period.

Ovechkin, who remains two goals shy of becoming the eighth NHL player to score 700 in his career, came up empty for the second straight game despite taking six shots. He was on the ice for all five Islanders goals and finished a minus-4 in a poor defensive showing.

AD

AD

Ovechkin’s next chance at 700 will come Thursday, when the Capitals visit Colorado for the start of a three-game road trip.

It briefly appeared that Ovechkin had scored No. 699 late in the first period Monday, when the Capitals already trailed 2-0. Defenseman John Carlson took a shot from the point that seemed to deflect off Ovechkin in front of the net and past Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss. Replays showed, however, that Carlson’s shot had deflected off Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk’s skate and had not touched Ovechkin. Carlson was credited with his career-high-tying 15th goal of the season instead.

Aside from those dramatics 12:55 into the game, the first 20 minutes were all Islanders.

AD

Anthony Beauvillier took advantage of two defensive lapses by the Capitals and scored twice in a span of less than three minutes to give New York its initial two-goal lead. The first goal came 3:30 into the game on a three-on-two rush, and his second came when he got to a rebound right in front of the net at 6:16.

AD

The rebound came at the end of a sequence that included a turnover by Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary, who was in the lineup for the third straight game. The Capitals have wanted to see more of their young defenseman and take inventory as the trade deadline looms, so they decided to sit Jonas Siegenthaler, Nick Jensen and Radko Gudas for one game each over the past week and insert Fehervary in their place.

Gudas was the healthy scratch on the blue line Monday, and Fehervary started on the second pair with Dmitry Orlov for the second straight game. Fehervary finished a minus-3, the worst mark among Capitals defensemen.

AD

The Islanders began to pile on after Carlson’s goal for the Capitals. Devon Toews scored at 18:06 of the first period during a four-on-four situation after he got behind the defense, Komarov scored 45 seconds into the second period to make it 4-1, and Eberle finally drove Samsonov from the game just past its midpoint.

The Capitals finally started to snap out of it, but they couldn’t completely close the gap.