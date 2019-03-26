No other player in the NHL has as many goals, but after Alex Ovechkin extended his lead on the field, his loyal following started chanting for more. Ovechkin’s 49th tally of the season gave his Washington Capitals a third-period lead against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night, and it put him just one goal away from a total few players even consider realistic anymore. “We want 50” chants echoed throughout Capital One Arena.

Ovechkin finished the game one short of that mark, but the Capitals beat the Hurricanes, 4-1. Tuesday’s game was the first of a home-and-home set between Washington and Carolina — the two teams are set to play each other again in Raleigh, N.C., on Thursday — and it could a late-season preview of a first-round playoff series. The Hurricanes sit in the Eastern Conference’s first wild-card spot and are poised to make the postseason for the first time in a decade. The Capitals are first in the Metropolitan Division with five games to play, but the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins are both just three points behind.

Perhaps this game lacked the intensity of the postseason, but it was predictably tight-checking and was tied at 1 through two periods. It had been a particularly frustrating 40 minutes for Ovechkin, who had four of his shots turned away by Carolina’s Petr Mrazek. Ovechkin hadn’t scored in the four games entering Tuesday’s, and while Mrazek had made some good saves against him, Ovechkin looked a little disjointed at other moments, flubbing one shot and watching two passes slide by him.

But less than five minutes into the third period, center Evgeny Kuznetsov quickly carried the puck up the ice before passing it up to winger Tom Wilson on a three-on-two rush. Wilson set up Ovechkin’s goal from the high slot at the 4:31 mark, and with that 656th goal of Ovechkin’s career, he tied Brendan Shanahan for 13th on the league’s all-time list. Should Ovechkin score a 50th goal in one of Washington’s final five games this season, he will be just the fourth player to score at least 50 goals at age 33 or older.

Defenseman John Carlson’s goal 11:16 into the third period, courtesy of a Dmitry Orlov slap pass, gave the Capitals a two-goal cushion, and goaltender Braden Holtby saved nine shots over the final 20 minutes to preserve the lead.

Every fan at Capital One Arena had received Kuznetsov’s bobblehead before the game and he was flying from the start, finishing with three assists. He has had an uneven season, looking like the Capitals’ best player for stretches and the team’s biggest liability for others. Kuznetsov was the leading scorer in Washington’s Stanley Cup run with 12 goals and 20 assists in 24 postseason games, and the Capitals have been anxious for his game to get back to that level.

In the first period against the Hurricanes, Kuznetsov started to carry the puck around the back of Carolina’s net before threading a slick cross-crease feed to T.J. Oshie, who fired into a half-open net for the game’s first goal and his 23rd of the season.

Before Tuesday’s game, Coach Todd Reirden moved Carl Hagelin up to the second line with Kuznetsov and Oshie, and the speedy winger recorded a secondary assist on Oshie’s goal, Hagelin’s fourth point in the past five games. Hagelin now has nine points in 15 games with the Capitals since joining them as one of the team’s two acquisitions before the trade deadline. Hagelin had eight points in 38 games before coming to Washington.

With postseason standing at stake for both teams, play tightened up and there were few quality scoring chances for either club in the first two periods. The Capitals failed to capitalize on their two power-play opportunities, recording just two shots on goal, and then the Hurricanes tied the scored 15:38 into the second period with a Dougie Hamilton blast from the point during a delayed penalty.

Washington’s offense broke through in the third period, starting with Ovechkin. After Carolina pulled Mrazek for an extra attacker in the final minutes of the game, the crowd again chanted for Ovechkin. He instead assisted on Nicklas Backstrom’s empty-net tally. The eighth 50th goal of his career will have to wait for another night.