It was the 25th hat trick of Ovechkin’s NHL tenure and left him at 689 goals for his career, just one behind Pittsburgh’s Mario Lemieux for 10th on the all-time list.

The win left the Capitals 32-11-5, once more atop the NHL in points with 69. They visit the Islanders on Saturday before taking a week off for the all-star break.

Ovechkin’s final goal provided a bit of insurance in a game that at first seemed well in hand before a tense third period.

Carl Hagelin’s goal in the opening seconds of the second period — completing a smooth sequence of passes started by Richard Panik and Lars Eller — made it 3-0 and set up what looked like a cake walk.

But New Jersey’s Wayne Simmonds struck back barely a minute later and the visitors trimmed the margin to one at 3:34 of the third period on a shorthanded tally from Blake Coleman, who converted a turnover into a breakaway and beat Ilya Samsonov. Coleman’s marked the third shorthanded goal the Capitals have yielded in their past four games.

Jakub Vrana gave the Capitals a little breathing room, converting a rebound for his 21st goal at 6:42. Then Ovechkin completed his trick, reaching the 30-goal mark for the 15th consecutive season. He is one of two players in NHL history to reach that mark in each of their first 15 seasons. along with Mike Gartner. (Jaromir Jagr also had 15 consecutive 30-goal season, but that streak started in his second season.)

Ovechkin has tallied five goals in the past two games, accounting for both scores in Monday’s 2-0 win against Carolina. In both contests, the rookie Samsonov was in net, his first stretch of consecutive starts as an NHL goalie.

He stopped 32 shots Thursday to win his ninth straight start, a franchise record for most consecutive wins as a rookie. He is 14-2-1.

Ovechkin’s first goal came on a 5-on-3 chance for the Capitals at 15:17 of the first, a one-timer from his sweet spot in the left faceoff circle with assists from John Carlson and Nicklas Backstrom. It marked the third straight game the Capitals power play produced a goal, the first time the team has strung together such a stretch since early November. Barely four minutes later, Backstrom won a faceoff and quickly found the captain for his second goal.

Backstrom has 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in his past 10 contests.