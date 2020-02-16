He finished with eight shots on goal and 17 attempts; he has 33 shot attempts in his past two games. He nearly tallied his 699th goal multiple times; the biggest groan from the crowd came early in the second period on a power play, when his signature one-timer from the left circle hit the right post.

While Ovechkin seemingly was doing everything but score, the rest of the Capitals were out of sync: Players whiffed on pucks, passes weren't sharp, and a turnover in the neutral zone led to a goal in the second period. The Capitals seemed to come together and connect in Thursday's 3-2, comeback win at the Colorado Avalanche, but their struggles returned Saturday.

The Coyotes' game-winner came on a power-play deflection by Phil Kessel at 5:25 of the third period. With just three seconds remaining on defenseman Michal Kempny's penalty for tripping, Jakob Chychrun patiently waited up top before flinging the puck into the slot, where Kessel redirected past Braden Holtby. The Capitals' goaltender had another solid night, making 27 saves.

The Metropolitan Division-leading Capitals (37-16-5) had opportunities in the final 15 minutes to find the equalizer, but they couldn't light the lamp. Lawson Crouse's empty-netter with 27.8 seconds left ended the drama.

The Capitals now head to Las Vegas to wrap up their three-game road trip Monday against the Vegas Golden Knights. They hope to end it on a high note and get back center Evgeny Kuznetsov, who did not play Saturday. He has missed back-to-back games after suffering an upper-body injury in a loss to the New York Islanders on Monday.

While Kuznetsov's absence wasn't glaring Saturday, the rest of the Capitals' top six failed to produce offensively, despite some close calls by Ovechkin. The captain had been on a stunning heater before this four-game drought, posting 14 goals in a seven-game span. On Saturday, he seemed to do everything but score.

Ovechkin was trying to reach 700 goals in the same building where he scored perhaps the most memorable goal of his 15-year NHL career: his falling-to-the-ice, behind-the-back tally against the then-Phoenix Coyotes during his rookie season in January 2006. But on Saturday he couldn't get the puck Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta, who made 36 saves.

The Capitals' Carl Hagelin tied the score at 1 with 2:50 left in the second period. The Swede scored on a rebound after a strong rush to the net by former Coyote Richard Panik. Hagelin, who scored his fifth goal, has nine points (four goals, five assists) in his past 11 games. Panik recorded his first point since a Feb. 2 assist against Pittsburgh.

The Coyotes had tallied the first goal at 7:06 of the period when Christian Dvorak went five-hole on Holtby. A turnover in the neutral zone led to a give-and-go opportunity for Dvorak and Conor Garland. It was the fifth straight game that the Capitals had given up the first goal.