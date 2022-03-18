Walsh cruised to the win in the 400-yard medley with a personal best time of 3:57.25 as Virginia picked up 54 points in the event with junior Ella Nelson third and freshman Emma Weyant fourth. It was Walsh’s second individual title of the meet.

Douglass followed with a win in the 100-yard butterfly to set an American record at 49.04.

The Virginia relay group of Gretchen Walsh, Alexis Wenger, Alex Walsh and Douglass capped the Friday events by winning the 400-yard medley relay in 3:22.34 to tie their own NCAA record set at the ACC championships.

Stanford’s Taylor Ruck won her first individual national title, leading wire-to-wire in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:41.12. Top-seed Lia Thomas, of Penn, tied for fifth.

Southern Cal’s Kaitlyn Dobler edged Wenger by just .04 seconds to claim the 100-yard breaststroke title after finishing second in the event last year.

North Carolina State’s Katharine Berkoff successfully defended her title in 100-yard backstroke with an American record of 48.74. Walsh swam under the previous American record to finish second in 49.00.