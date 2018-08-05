The rankings would say as much, but in case there was any question about what’s next for Alexander Zverev, let Donald Dell speak. The man who co-founded what is now the Citi Open, the man for whom the trophy is now named, outlined his expectations on a sweltering Sunday afternoon at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.

“Sascha Zverev is the future of pro tennis in the world,” Dell told the crowd, which was still fanning itself after the conclusion of a blowout title match. “He’s chasing [Roger] Federer and [Rafael] Nadal for the No. 1 spot.”

This Sunday afternoon was a step, and a fun one at that. Zverev is just 21 and may be unknown outside the sanctum of tennis. It is his mission — and, for the sport, his responsibility — to change that in the months and years to come. He is ranked third in the world, and his overpowering, 6-2, 6-4 victory against Australia’s Alex de Minaur showed why. Ahead of Zverev in the rankings are only Nadal and Federer, two of the best the sport has ever produced. Zverev now has nine titles in his career. The U.S. Open begins at the end of this month. Might he be next?

“I think Roger and Rafa are still the best out there,” said Zverev, a German born to Russian parents. “Right now, they are still winning the Grand Slams. They’re still winning the biggest titles. . . . Saying that I’m at their level is something that wouldn’t be fair to them.”

What’s fair: Coming to the Citi Open provides the opportunity, in an intimate way, to see the best a sport can deliver before we realize who the best might be. It doesn’t take much to figure out that this event is an important — essential? — part of Washington’s sports landscape. This was the 50th version of the tournament, and a look at the names that ring the court — Arthur Ashe and Jimmy Connors, Ivan Lendl and Andre Agassi, Stefan Edberg and Andy Roddick — reveals that stars more than passed through. They have won here, reveled in it and returned, over and over.

Now, as a summer one-off competition in Washington, the Citi Open stands alone. The Nationals hosted Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon, the last of a four-game set, the 54th of 81 opportunities to see the baseball team in the District. A day at the ballpark is a blast, but there’s always tomorrow. The Redskins will return from Richmond later this month, and maybe — maybe — there’s something to get excited about when football arrives. (Serious TBD on that, by the way.)

But pro golf is now a thing of the past in Washington. The final version of Tiger Woods’s D.C. tournament slipped away quietly as June turned to July, and there’s neither a spot on the PGA Tour calendar nor a willing sponsor that could return what had been a staple to Washington’s summer. That bums me out.

Tennis, though. Tennis has been here. Tennis is here. Tennis will be here for years.

So might Zverev.

“This match and this final,” Zverev told the crowd afterward, “could be the final for the next 15 years.”

That was a nod to de Minaur, just 19 and outclassed on this day. But it’s also a nod to what tennis must become. The ATP tour has taken to branding Zverev and his contemporaries as the next generation; Zverev casually used the tour branding of “Next Gen” in his news conference afterward. It’s a tacit acknowledgment that someone must replace, eventually, the greats who somehow keep winning. There is a giddiness, then, that of the four Citi Open semifinalists, Zverev — who can only now legally buy a beer in the U.S. — was somehow the oldest.

Since the beginning of 2004, there have been 59 Grand Slam tournaments. Federer, Nadal and Novak Djokovic have combined to win 49 of them — including, astonishingly, all seven in 2017 and 2018. Yet those players are 36, 32 and 31, respectively, with more major victories behind than ahead. Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray is 31, and he was too hobbled by his comeback from a hip injury and overcome by the week’s rain-addled schedule that he withdrew Friday. So the question of who might replace the stalwarts is obvious, easy — and required.

“I think it’s natural that the higher you get in the rankings,” Zverev said, “the more people look at you, and the more people kind of want to play you and they want to play you at your best, and they want to beat you, no matter what.”

To that end, de Minaur had no chance Sunday, when a week of disruptive showers gave way to what Washington does best in August: the District’s special brand of swampiness. The crowd reveled in the heat, and when Zverev took control from the outset — he broke de Minaur in his first two service games — fans declined to back the German. Nothing personal. They paid to see tennis, and tennis they wanted to see.

“Today he came out blazing,” de Minaur said, “and sort of was too good for me.”

And yet in the second set, the teenager managed to fight off two match points and hold serve. A fan bellowed the familiar chant of de Minaur’s native country — “Aussie! Aussie! Aussie!” — and others volleyed the correct response: “Oy! Oy! Oy!” The District’s sports fans have been criticized far and wide. That’s a discussion for another day. On a sticky summer Sunday, they appreciated the fight from a kid who could have been pummeled, yet chose to hang in.

Hanging in was as much as he could hope, though, because Zverev was the opponent. “The future of pro tennis” has never so much as reached the semifinals of a Grand Slam. But he is close. At this year’s French Open, he won three straight five-set matches to reach the quarterfinals, only to be overcome by a leg injury and Austria’s Dominic Thiem in straight sets.

So this entire week was a step back to where he wants to be. He won this very title a year ago, before they named the trophy after Dell. He won it this year, when Dell presented his namesake hardware. Dell is a former pro himself, a Davis Cup captain and one of the first formidable sports agents. If he places the burden on broad shoulders, it matters. Zverev was flattered, he said, but demurred.

“I don’t think I’m only the future of tennis,” Zverev told the crowd. “I think me and Alex will play maybe 50 more times.”

They played once on a hot Sunday off 16th Street NW. And for just more than an hour, Washington had its annual treat, tennis’s present and future right there in front of us.