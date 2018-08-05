Alexander Zverev endured through rain delays that stretched so long they pushed matches into the next day and under an unforgiving, broiling sun this week at the Citi Open. He played in front of a sparsely filled stadium at 2 a.m. and in front of a full crowd so ravenous for a fight it turned on the defending champion and cheered for his opponent. He banished two younger players nipping at his heels and two ATP Tour veterans, and he prevailed in an emotional match over his older brother.

In a week that tested players with a tough, talented draw and even tougher conditions, Zverev conquered all that was thrown at him and capped his stay in Washington with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Australia’s Alex de Minaur on Sunday at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center for his second consecutive Citi Open title.

The 21-year-old Zverev became the first back-to-back winner at the Citi Open since Juan Martin del Potro won in 2008 and 2009.

Myriad factors, including a step up in both prize money and the quality of the men’s field, have prevented players in recent years from taking ownership of Washington’s hard-court classic the way Andre Agassi, Guillermo Vilas and Jimmy Connors did decades ago. But Zverev only dropped a single set all week, displaying a mastery and level of comfort in Washington that made it easy to imagine his name inscribed on the winner’s wall outside Stadium Court a few more times.

[Svrluga: Alexander Zverev is latest budding tennis star to bring out the best of the Citi Open]

Donald Dell, one of the tournament’s original founders and a Hall of Famer for his contributions to the sport, took it a step further during Zverev’s trophy ceremony Sunday. The lanky German is not only the future of tennis, Dell said, but chasing Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Zverev is ranked No. 3 in the world behind Nadal and Federer but demurred nonetheless in response to the compliment. He has three Masters 1000 trophies in his collection and now two ATP 500-level championships, but he has yet to secure a Grand Slam title.

“I don’t think Roger’s too concerned about it,” Zverev said when asked about his pursuit of the two titans of tennis. “I think he’s somewhere in Switzerland right now enjoying, I don’t know, milk from his cow. From his own cow. . . . I’ve said it a few times — Roger and Rafa are still the best out there right now. They are still winning the Grand Slams. They are still winning the biggest titles . . . Saying that I’m at their level is something that wouldn’t be fair to them.”

Zverev was clearly in a class by himself this weekend.

He won the first three games of Sunday’s championship match in a tight 10 minutes under a blazing sun in front of a lively Stadium Court crowd, and though the 19-year-old de Minaur rebounded admirably with the crowd at his back, Zverev never relinquished control.

De Minaur, who was a bit sapped of energy after playing both his quarterfinal and semifinal matches Saturday because of rain delays earlier in the week, needed some time to get used to Zverev’s powerful serve.

[Svetlana Kuznetsova survives four match points, outlasts Donna Vekic to win Citi Open women’s title]

The Aussie born to an Uruguayan father and Spanish mother is only 5-foot-11 — seven inches shorter than the long-limbed Zverev — but he showed off his speed and crafty shot-making running down as many of the German’s balls as he could. De Minaur’s potential was clear, particularly when he had the time to set up a whipping forehand.

“I’m really proud of myself. I played some very high-level matches, and they’re all new experiences for me,” said de Minaur, who counts Aussie tennis great Lleyton Hewitt as a close mentor.

Washington was his first ATP 500-level event final, and it will send him from No. 72 to No. 45 in the world Monday, quite a jump for a teenager who started the year ranked No. 208. He has rocketed through the rankings after impressive results at tournaments in his native Australia in January and an appearance in the third round last month at Wimbledon.

Fans in Washington latched on to him immediately, yearning, in part, to root for the underdog. An encouraging crowd shouted “Vamos, Alex!” and “Aussie! Aussie! Aussie! Oy! Oy! Oy!” multiple times Sunday and rewarded his good games with loud applause.

None of it bothered Zverev, who knows he is well liked by fans in Washington as well. This is his third ATP title of the year, ninth overall and second repeat title of his career. He has also won back-to-back trophies at a clay-court tournament in Munich.

At the Citi Open, he is the lone back-to-back winner with two different trophies: The tournament unveiled a new prize this year called the Donald Dell trophy, which is based off a statue on tournament grounds that is inspired by the arc of a serve.

“It’s quite sharp in some places,” Zverev said, smiling as he admired his hardware. To him, being able to repeat as champion further reinforces that he can handle the pressure that comes with competing in tennis’s upper echelon.

“It means you come here, you know you have a few points to defend, you know you have a title to defend, and you still come out here to win,” Zverev said. “It feels great. It shows, I think, mental strength as well. I think it shows a little bit of maturity. . . . It was a fantastic week for me.”

Zverev would try to hold onto that feeling of elation as he boarded a plane to Toronto on Sunday night. There, at the Rogers Cup, he has more challenges to conquer and another title to defend.