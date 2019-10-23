England’s improvement since a disappointing group-stage exit when it hosted the tournament in 2015 means the semifinal match will be hotly contested.

The semifinals this weekend feature teams from the southern hemisphere against teams from the northern hemisphere, a contrast to the 2015 edition when New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Argentina filled the last four.

South Africa is expected to announce its team on Thursday for Sunday’s semifinal against Wales. The Welsh are expected to wait until the traditional 48-hour deadline before announcing a team on Friday.

