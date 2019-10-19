The result was virtually beyond doubt by halftime, when the All Blacks led 22-0, and the continuance of two opposing streaks seemed certain.

New Zealand extended its unbeaten run at the World Cup since an upset quarterfinal loss to France in 2007. Ireland is now 0-8 in World Cup knockout games.

The Irish may never have felt more confident, after their drought-breaking win over the All Blacks in Chicago in 2016 and another victory in Dublin last November that capped a year that included a Six Nations Grand Slam.

They were ranked No. 1 coming into the tournament, but were never in the contest in the quarterfinal at Tokyo Stadium.

Aaron Smith crossed for a pair of tries from close range and Beauden Barrett finished off a long-range try against the run of play in the first half, and the All Blacks added four more tries in the second half by Codie Taylor, Matt Todd, George Bridge and Jordie Barrett.

The Irish were looking at something different from the New Zealanders this time, with flyhalf Richie Mo’unga and fullback Beauden Barrett deployed as dual playmakers.

The defensive patterns that contained the All Blacks in recent head-to-heads couldn’t cope with a doubling of the attacking threat.

Beauden Barrett was voted player of the match, but Mo’unga must have gone close. The three Barrett brothers in the squad were playing as a tribute to their recently deceased grandfather, and the New Zealanders wore black armbands in his honor.

“We wanted to bring that intent tonight,” Beauden Barrett said of the blistering start. “It’s do-or-die footy — we knew the reality was we could have been going home if we didn’t bring it tonight.

“It’s been an emotional week for my family. We wanted to play well for him tonight. Thinking of you up there, love you, Grandad Ted.”

Ireland’s night was epitomized by Robbie Henshaw’s bombed try in the 67th minute, when he chased a perfectly placed grubber kick into the in-goal but knocked on.

He made amends quickly, the ball coming to Henshaw after an attacking scrum before he stepped inside the defense and dived over under the posts. The Ireland center raised his fist in celebration but it was really a consolation.

New Zealand scored again before referee Nigel Owens awarded Ireland a penalty try in the 77th, for replacement forward Todd being in an offside position and blocking off the goalpost when Ireland was inches from scoring. Todd finished the match in the sin-bin, but New Zealand scored again despite being a man down.

Halves Smith and Mo’unga were instrumental in getting New Zealand off to a flyer.

Flyhalf Mo’unga opened the scoring with a penalty goal in the 6th and scrumhalf Smith darted over twice from close range in the 14th and 20th minutes. Smith’s second try followed an attacking raid involving a perfect pop pass from center Jack Goodhue to right winger Sevu Reece chiming into the backline and sending it wide to Bridge, who was tackled within meters of the left corner post.

A piece of Mo’unga brilliance, when he leaped high to tap an attempted touch-finder from Ireland back into his in-goal to prevent a close-range lineout, kept New Zealand out of trouble before he contributed heavily to his team’s third try.

Ireland was in prime attacking position but fumbled the ball after a mix-up between Johnny Sexton and Rob Kearney in the 32nd. Mo’unga hacked it forward off the ground for Beauden Barrett to chase, and the fullback toed it forward again before regathering to score in the right corner.

Hooker Codie Taylor made it 29-0 in the 48th before a Mo’unga cross-field kick in the 61st was well caught by an unmarked Reece in open space. Reece was dragged down near the line but Todd scored off the next phase to make it 34-0.

Ireland captain Rory Best’s international career finished soon after, after 14 years and 124 tests, when he was replaced and left the field with tears in his eyes.

“The All Blacks were fantastic,” he said. “We felt we’d a game plan, we felt we’d enough in our armory to beat them but they just came out of the blocks hard at us, put us on the back foot and like good sides do, they never let us get off.”

Joe Schmidt’s tenure as Ireland coach finished with another bitter quarterfinal disappointment.

“We were great last year and we’ve just maybe come off the top of that and haven’t quite been where we wanted to be all year,” he said. “You carry scars a lot more than your success, and those scars are deep.”

