United States Rugby has just announced an ambitious goal to host the Rugby World Cup in 2027. While Saturday’s result isn’t material to that bid, it won’t help to encourage support for rugby in the country at a time when the sport needs it most.
A rare bright point for the Eagles was when scrumhalf Nate Augspurger became the first man to score a try for the U.S. against New Zealand. The try came just before halftime when the Eagles already were trailing 59-0.
