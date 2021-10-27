Players and management wear face masks everywhere and have their own elevator and back entrance at the team hotel outside Cardiff. Hotel staff aren’t allowed into their rooms or even in the dining hall after dishing up the food at lunch and dinner. The arrival of a coffee van in front of the hotel at 7 a.m. is one of the “simple pleasures that keep us going,” New Zealand assistant coach John Plumtree said Wednesday of the bubble in which the touring party is operating.