Another staff member, William Servat, returned a positive test, bringing to three the number of positive cases within the squad, the federation said.
Further tests will be carried out at Marcoussis on Friday and Sunday when players return to the training center.
France’s next game in the Six Nations tournament is against Scotland on Feb. 28. Les Tricolores opened with two straight wins, beating Italy and Ireland.
The squad for the game against Scotland will be announced on Wednesday.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.