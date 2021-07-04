He’s only one man, though, and even his heroics weren’t enough as Cole Sulser loaded the bases in the ninth and allowed a two-run double to Juan Lagares to give the Angels a 6-5, walk-off win over the Orioles for a three-game sweep this weekend at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.
The Orioles (27-57) threatened in the first inning when Angels starter Patrick Sandoval walked the bases loaded, but DJ Stewart struck out to leave them that way. Thomas Eshelman had no such luck starting the game on the mound for the Orioles as he allowed a leadoff double to David Fletcher, and after he struck out all-star Shohei Ohtani, Jared Walsh doubled to score Fletcher and Walsh scored on a single by Phil Gosselin.
Los Angeles doubled its lead in the third inning with solo home runs by Ohtani and Anthony Rendon, and the Orioles only had one more base runner to try to chip away at that 4-0 lead until they broke out in the sixth inning.
Austin Hays began the frame with a single, and Trey Mancini put two on with nobody out with a walk. Ramón Urías, who had two hits and a walk Sunday, doubled to score Hays, while DJ Stewart’s double scored Mancini and Urías.
Mullins was meant to get a day off before Monday’s off day, but Manager Brandon Hyde called on him to pinch-hit in the sixth and he came through with a game-tying single.
The Orioles’ bullpen, including Tyler Wells, Tanner Scott, and Cole Sulser, kept the Angels off the bases and the scoreboard until the ninth. But Sulser, who got the last out of the eighth, didn’t get an out in the ninth inning.
Note: Left-hander John Means made his first rehab appearance on his road back from a shoulder strain Sunday at High-A Aberdeen, and allowed a solo home run in two innings of work while striking out two.
— Baltimore Sun