Pedro Lopez of Puerto Rico walks past photographs of MLB all-stars in Washington. The All-Star Game provides an opportunity to ponder all that is wrong — and right — about the sport. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

To see the present more clearly it helps to have a time machine to take you back almost a half-century to find out what the past can teach.

The All-Star Game at Nationals Park on Tuesday night, the first in Washington in 49 years, was handed to us at an ideal time to get a grip on MLB’s current state — its problems and, just as important, their size and scope.

The sweeping perspective from 1969 — when baseball was in true crisis — to 2018, when the game has annoying flaws but few intractable problems, gives us a chance to unload our bucket of decimal points, take a breath and do what All-Star Games were intended for: Enjoying the sport a little more, crabbing a little less.

With hindsight, it’s a shock to realize what a dangerously sick sport baseball was the last time the Midsummer Classic was in D.C. The previous season, the average MLB game only produced 6.84 runs — far below the sport’s century-long average of almost exactly nine runs a game. MLB came to D.C. pulling out its hair and searching for fixes, like lowering the mound or creating the designated hitter.

[2018 MLB All-Star Game live updates: Max Scherzer starts for the NL at Nationals Park]

Below the surface, MLB, still seven years away from the revolution of free agency, was greedily setting the stage for a 25-year labor war. In 1969, young Johnny Bench had already earned an all-star nod and won a Gold Glove; he got a raise from $11,000 to $23,500. That same year Hank Aaron, who began that season with 510 homers, made $92,500.

That’s a sick sport with a dull product to sell and angry employees.

In 2018, baseball has serious issues but is far from traumatized. Looked at across wide swaths of time, there are probably only a couple of things wrong that the sport won’t cure through its own evolution and adjustments.

Baseball has always been criticized more than any other American sport. That is because baseball — its fans, players and media — loves to criticize itself. Everybody else piles on. Only baseball can turn too many home runs into a “crisis” while football turns too many head injuries into a “concern.”

If Max Scherzer is baseball’s main problem, then what’s the hurry in finding a solution?

Everything that’s supposed to be wrong with baseball today — too many strikeouts, too few hits, not enough action plays that call for athletic defense and home-run-or-nothing hitters — can be seen in their extreme form when Scherzer takes the mound, as he did Tuesday in the first inning of the All-Star Game.

No NL starting pitcher strikes out so many hitters (12.2 per nine innings) or suppresses batting averages (.179) as well as Mad Max. No-hitters (two) and a 20-strikeout game have been his highlight moments with the Nationals — low-contact games that, it should be noted, did not bore Washington fans. Those who decry too many whiffs and too many home runs have a valid aesthetic criticism. But they tend to forget that every homer and every strikeout makes the fans of one team do this crazy thing — they cheer.

Scherzer’s only flaw worth a flip is that he sometimes has a mechanical glitch — what he calls “not staying on top of the ball” as he releases it. His pitches flatten out, rather than diving, and he gives up enough home runs that his ERA since joining the Nationals in 2015 is 2.70. When Scherzer pitches he is almost always excellent, but the tension in his starts is between his mastery of the strikeout vs. his vulnerability to home runs.

Pleasing, exciting baseball is dependent on many factors. But one matters more than all the others: How many runs are scored?

Over the whole course of baseball history, the average has stayed very close to nine per game. No one can prove that is the “correct” or best number. But when a sport flourishes at the highest level for almost 150 years, then its long-term norms must be doing something right to keep the customers coming back.

[Baseball commissioner, union chief clash over free agency, rules changes]

This year, despite all the analytics-driven angst — and my first dive into analytics was in April of 1978 in The Washington Post with Total Average — the AL is scoring 8.88 runs per game while the NL, without the DH, averages 8.78.

This fact does not mean that baseball is close to some ideal balance. It isn’t. But, at least for now, the fact that the score of the average game is 5-4 probably means that the intensity of our panic attacks should be modulated.

There’s never been a time in the past 50 years when MLB wasn’t struggling with some aspect of aesthetic balance. Sometimes one league becomes a mess. In the 1980s, the NL had so many turf fields, with doubles and triples skipping to walls, that teams needed fast outfielders, which led to more stolen bases and fewer homers. That created the 1985 St. Louis Cardinals, who stole 314 bases and won the pennant while hitting only 87 homers. The NL, crazed by speed, sank to barely eight runs per game, while the AL, with more older grass fields, kept its balance.

How soon we forget — barely a decade ago performance-enhancing-drug-induced power almost made the sport a joke, with home run records getting demolished by cheaters. That’s a problem. What we have now is more a period of adjustment.

More modern pitchers, with emphasis on building core strength and studying biomechanics, throw harder than Willie Mays could have imagined. In Sunday’s Futures Game, right-hander Hunter Greene, 18, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft by the Cincinnati Reds, threw 19 fastballs between 100 and 103 mph.

Yet Luis Basabe, 21, pulled a 102-mph pitch halfway up the right field bleachers. No one in the majors has hit a pitch that fast for a home run this year. The next hitter tattooed another 102-mph fastball into left field for a sharp single.

“That was 102 — inside. And he turned on it. Tip my cap to that guy,” said Greene, literally lifting his hat. “That was very impressive.”

[Commissioner Rob Manfred: MLB intends to ‘be bold’ in managing sport’s changes]

Each generation of hitters learns how to cope with its own generation of pitchers. Watch the Nats’ Juan Soto, 19, choke up and spread out his stance with two strikes to avoid strikeouts — and to beat shifts. Nationals prospect Carter Kieboom, 20, has watched Soto’s success and developed his own two-strike approach. “You get two ‘A’ swings, then you battle,” Kieboom said.

In 1968, the entire sport’s ERA was 2.98. By the time of the 1969 All-Star Game here, MLB lowered the mound from 15 inches to 10. The move, according to Baltimore Orioles Hall of Famer Jim Palmer, reduced leverage enough that most pitchers “lost two to three miles per hour off their fastball.” The tilt of all breaking pitches was less severe. Every pitcher got five inches shorter and less scary — in a hitter’s eyes.

Baseball in its ideal state — and I am still searching in vain to find the season, just one year, when this perfect equilibrium existed — would have fewer whiffs, more singles, more defensive chances and hitters who could cope with shifts without forgetting that extra-base hits win games but all groundballs are trash.

Come back in 49 more years. Bet baseball’s still here. Some young fan, who was in the bleachers Tuesday night, can tell everybody how all those issues of 2018 worked out. She probably won’t conclude that Max Scherzer ruined baseball.

For more by Thomas Boswell, visit washingtonpost.com/boswell.