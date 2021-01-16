Deanthony Tipler had 21 points for the Chanticleers (9-3, 3-2), DeVante’ Jones scored 16 points with seven rebounds and Essam Mostafa scored 11.
The Panthers improved to 2-1 against the Chanticleers on the season. In the most recent matchup, Georgia State defeated Coastal Carolina 70-62 on Jan. 2.
