Ravens rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson, shown at training camp last week, said on Sunday, “I love the Baltimore fans,” in his first media availability since camp opened. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Lamar Jackson is new to the NFL, still just a few days into his first training camp, but the Baltimore Ravens’ first-round draft pick already seems to understand, at least implicitly, the old adage about the backup quarterback being the most popular guy in town.

On Sunday afternoon, in his first media availability since camp opened Thursday, Jackson was asked about his rapport with Ravens fans, who have fallen fast and hard for the former Heisman Trophy winner, if only out of the hope that he will supplant quarterback Joe Flacco this season. It has been hard, after all, to be a Flacco fan for several seasons now.

This was not a hard question for a rookie to answer, and Jackson’s response was ripped straight from the lesson plan of PR 101: “I love the Baltimore fans,” he said, before offering something of an explanation as to why.

They are, well, a little easy to please.

“You can just catch an out route — like, one of the players will catch, I would say, a ‘go’ ball,” he said, referring to two of the game’s simplest routes. “They’re cheering for you like you’re in the game or something like that. So it’s all love for the fans. We appreciate it.”

Less than two weeks from the Ravens’ preseason opener, an Aug. 2 matchup with the Chicago Bears in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, it’s unclear whether Jackson is any closer to being in the game as the team’s primary option under center.

Flacco so far has been the team’s top quarterback, his experience and grasp of NFL defenses sometimes throwing Jackson’s lack thereof into stark relief. While Jackson has impressed with his ability to pass on the run, it seemed appropriate that perhaps the biggest cheer he earned Sunday came on a play in which he lined up in a two-quarterback formation with Flacco.

Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg was noncommittal Sunday about Baltimore’s commitment to using Jackson as a trick-play weapon but otherwise praised the No. 32 overall draft pick’s development.

“Well, I’ll tell you what: Lamar’s done just an outstanding job. Everybody in this league has some uncommon tools, and he certainly does. As far as his accuracy and all that, he’s really, really worked hard, and . . . you can see on the practice field, it’s coming now.”

The Ravens’ extra week of practice time this preseason should help slow the game’s furious pace for a player accustomed to being the fastest on the field. And with Flacco’s veteran privileges affording him an early exit from practice last week, Jackson earned more repetitions against NFL-level talent. As if channeling Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz,” the rookie pointed out matter-of-factly Sunday: “You know, not [in] college or high school anymore.”

Jackson’s dual-threat pyrotechnics at Louisville and Flacco’s underwhelming 2017 — 18 touchdown passes, 13 interceptions, 5.7 yards per pass attempt — have bulwarked many fans’ campaigns for a change atop the depth chart.

But Jackson is still trying to learn the offense, understand coverages and continue to adjust to the pro game. Jackson said Sunday that he is learning from Flacco and veteran Robert Griffin III. Anything specific? “Everything,” he said.