The Belgian team Lotto Soudal is already reduced to six riders, after losing former world champion Philippe Gilbert and John Degenkolb to knee injuries in Saturday’s crash-marred Stage 1. Gilbert broke his left knee cap. He rode through pain to finish but the team said he wouldn’t start Sunday.
Degenkolb bashed up his right knee and was in so much pain as he struggled to the finish that he missed the time-cut.
The next-to-last finisher, Rafael Valls, was subsequently diagnosed with a fractured right thigh bone. His Bahrain-McLaren team said the Spanish rider also was out of the race.
Many other riders are bashed up after rain storms made roads as slippery as ice on the Stage 1 route through and around Nice.
Among them is Thibaut Pinot, regarded as France’s best hope for its first Tour title since 1985. He was involved in a pile-up in the final dash to the line won by Norwegian rider Alexander Kristoff.
“I’m aching a bit all over,” Pinot said before Sunday’s start. “But nothing is broken, so the road continues.”
“All the crashes weren’t shown on television ... they were happening on every bend,” he added. “It was one of my worst days on a bike.”
