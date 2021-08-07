An otherwise anonymous Triple-A infielder with the Miami Marlins, Alvarez was among the marquee names at these Olympics, carrying the American flag along with basketball player Sue Bird at the opening ceremony. A tattoo of the Olympic rings poked out from under his uniform on his left bicep as he played, and it was fitting that the leadoff hitter was the first American to receive his silver on the podium — teammate Eric Filia draped it around the infielder’s neck for him.