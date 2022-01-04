“I feel the best going into this because I’ve started to care less about, like, the expectations,” Liu said. “So it feels good not to have that pressure, and now skating is more fun. I’m skating with friends, and that makes it better. Just not caring what other people say because I feel like some people — I just feel like I stopped hearing what other people are saying because I realize how silly they sound. Honestly, I don’t even know. I just matured.”