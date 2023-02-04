Amanda Serrano now undisputed champ, sets up Taylor rematch

Serrano got the better of a bout in which the fighters stood close and kept swinging throughout, emerging with the victory by scores of 98-92 on two cards and 97-93 on the other.

NEW YORK — Amanda Serrano wore down a bloody Erika Cruz and won a unanimous decision Saturday night to become the undisputed featherweight champion and set up a rematch with fellow champ Katie Taylor.

Cruz spent much of the fight wiping away blood from near her eyes after a clash of heads in the third round. With her light blue outfit turning progressively redder during the bout, perhaps Serrano was helped find the range with her combinations.