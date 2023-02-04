Amanda Serrano now undisputed champ, sets up Taylor rematch

NEW YORK — Amanda Serrano wore down a bloody Erika Cruz and won a unanimous decision Saturday night to become the undisputed featherweight champion and set up a rematch with fellow champ Katie Taylor.
Cruz spent much of the fight wiping away blood from near her eyes after a clash of heads in the third round. With her light blue outfit turning progressively redder during the bout, perhaps Serrano was helped find the range with her combinations.
Afterward, promoter Eddie Hearn said Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KOs) and Taylor, who joined him in the ring, would meet May 20 in Ireland. Taylor, the undisputed champion at lightweight, edged Serrano by split decision last April 30 in the first women’s match to headline at Madison Square Garden.
