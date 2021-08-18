By Associated PressToday at 5:09 p.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 5:09 p.m. EDTShareComment0SURREY, British Columbia — British Columbia entrepreneur Amar Doman has purchased the Canadian Football League’s B.C. Lions from late owner David Braley’s estate.The team announced the completion of the deal Wednesday.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightBraley, a Canadian Football Hall of Famer and former senator, tied in October. Doman is the founder and sole shareholder of the Futura Corporation, an asset management firm.Comment0 CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.