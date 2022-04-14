American figure skater Malinin shatters junior world record

TALLINN, Estonia —
Malinin, who finished ninth at senior worlds last month, finished second to Olympic gold medalist Nathan Chen at the U.S. championships in January. But Malinin was passed over for the team that went to Beijing in favor of veteran Jason Brown, and is now considered a favorite to medal at the 2026 Winter Games in Italy.
Wesley Chiu of Canada was second with 81.59 points heading into Saturday’s free skate. Mihhail Selevko of Estonia was third with 81.26 points while Malinin’s teammate, Liam Kapeikis, was fourth with 79.83 points.
In the pairs competition, Karina Safina and Luka Berulava of Georgia lead with 67.77 points. Anastasia Golubeva and Hektor Giotopoulos of Australia were second and Anastasiia Smirnova and Danil Siianytsia of the U.S. were third.