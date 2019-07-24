United States’ Lilly King reacts after her womens’ 200m breaststroke heat at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Thursday, July 25, 2019. (Lee Jin-man/Associated Press)

GWANGJU, South Korea — American Lilly King has been disqualified from the 200-meter breaststroke preliminaries at the world swimming championships.

King won her heat in 2 minutes, 24.56 seconds on Thursday, but was disqualified for not touching the wall with both hands at the same time at the first turn of the four-lap race, according to USA Swimming. She reacted with shock upon seeing ‘DSQ’ next to her name on the video board.

It was a big blow for King, who was aiming for a sweep of the breaststroke titles in Gwangju. She already won the 100 over Russian rival Yulia Efimova.

King initially said she wasn’t told why she had been disqualified.

USA Swimming officials were seeking to review race video before deciding whether to protest the call within the allowed 30-minute time frame.

Also disqualified in the first heat was Maria Jimenez Peon of Mexico for doing two butterfly kicks that were confirmed by underwater cameras.

In King’s case, on-deck judges supervise each lane to observe whether swimmers are simultaneously touching the wall.

