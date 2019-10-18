Canada’s Keegan Messing closed the program with a 96.34 to place third.
Jason Brown, the 2015 U.S. national champion, was fourth at 83.45.
In pairs, China’s Cheng Peng and Yang Jin led at 72.73. Russia’s Daria Pavliuchenko and Denis Khodykin were second at 71.25, and Americans Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc followed at 68.20.
