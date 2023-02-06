American skier Shiffrin fails to finish first race at worlds

The American was trailing leader Federica Brignone by 0.96 seconds after the super-G portion but has made up the difference before skiing out.

Shiffrin was leading the race but skied out with only a few gates left before the finish.

MERIBEL, France — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin failed to finish the slalom portion of the women’s combined event Monday on the opening day of the world championships.

Shiffrin is competing in her first major event since failing to win a medal in six starts at last year’s Beijing Olympics. Her next race at the worlds is the super-G on Wednesday.