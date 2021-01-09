Swiss television said Ford was speaking to medical and race workers while he was being treated. It was unclear what injuries Ford sustained.
A helicopter landed by the course 20 minutes later to airlift the 31-year-old racer from Bend, Oregon.
Ford has one giant slalom win and two more podium finishes in 12 seasons on the World Cup circuit. He wore start bib No. 4 on Saturday as one of the top-ranked racers.
The race resumed after a 30-minute pause.
