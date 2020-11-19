Athletes can be banned for two years if they are unavailable for testing, or fail to update details where they can be found by sample collection officials, three times within 12 months.
World champion sprinter Christian Coleman was given a two-year whereabouts ban last month after escaping an earlier suspension on a technicality, and former 1,500-meter world champion Elijah Manangoi was banned for two years last week.
World 400-meter champion Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain was cleared last month in a whereabouts case. The AIU has appealed that verdict to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
