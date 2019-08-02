Practice ended early Friday for two Baltimore Ravens cornerbacks.

After Cyrus Jones jumped offside near the end of practice, the third presnap penalty in a short period, Coach John Harbaugh reached his breaking point. He tossed Jones.

Penalties have been a recurring issue for the Ravens in training camp, but the defense has mostly avoided them. “That’s what costs you games,” Harbaugh yelled to the defensive sideline as Jones walked across the field to the team facility, tossing his helmet aside.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, standing on the sideline, yelled something back. Harbaugh couldn’t make out the response, and he said that if there was something he needed to know, the player should come over and tell him. If not, he should leave. And so Humphrey left, seemingly of his own volition.

“I’m not officiating the game,” Harbaugh told the defensive players. Afterward, he huddled with the unit on the field.

“Nice, spirited practice today,” defensive coordinator Don Martindale said. “You saw we had a lot of fun out there. For a second, I thought it was a baseball game after seeing the guys ejected. But that’s all a part of being where we’re at in training camp.”

Martindale said he was “disappointed” by the defense’s lack of situational awareness. But he indicated that there would be “no lingering effects” from the incident for Jones or Humphrey. “We go in that room,” he said, “we’re all together.”

In addition to offensive lineman Alex Lewis, who remains out with a shoulder injury, four other Ravens did not practice. Offensive lineman Randin Crecelius, wide receiver Willie Snead IV and safety Tony Jefferson were also absent. Crecelius has been out since Sunday, but no reason has been given. Cornerback Jimmy Smith returned after a two-day absence.

Chris Moore turned in his best day of camp and one of the strongest stretches for any wide receiver so far. In one drive during the day’s final 11-on-11 period, Moore caught three passes from quarterback Lamar Jackson, including a deep throw in tight coverage that he brought in with a one-handed, over-the-shoulder grab.

With Marshal Yanda not practicing, James Hurst and Orlando Brown Jr. started at right guard and right tackle, respectively, on the first-team offensive line. That cleared a path to starting left guard for Jermaine Eluemunor, but he had two early presnap penalties.

Also Friday, former running back Willis McGahee officially announced his retirement as a Raven. The tears did not escape his eyes, but it was close.

The two-time Pro Bowler’s original plan was to “wing it,” but as he stood there listening to Harbaugh speak, it struck him how grateful he was, he said.

McGahee, who spent four of his 10 NFL seasons with the Ravens, had to pause as he faced Harbaugh to thank him for molding him as a person and player. After spending time with the Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills, McGahee chose to retire as a Raven because of his connection with the organization.

“I chose Baltimore to be my home because it was more family-like,” McGahee said. He attributed that to Harbaugh, who, he said, was like a dad to the players, from the way he pushed them to show up early to the bed checks at night.

McGahee especially remembers the bed checks.

“He came in my room plenty of times,” McGahee said, laughing. “I know he didn’t check everybody’s rooms, but he checked my room for sure.”

Harbaugh said he valued the time he got to watch the way McGahee worked and interacted with other players.

“The best part about it was handing him the ball,” he said.

McGahee rushed for 2,802 yards with the Ravens, ranking him third in franchise history behind Jamal Lewis and Ray Rice.