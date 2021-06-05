Rombauer was ridden by Flavien Prat in the Preakness; Prat has jumped back to Hot Rod Charlie, the horse that he was aboard and crossed the finish line third with in the Kentucky Derby. Prat is simply honoring a promise he made after the Derby, but it certainly speaks to what he thinks Hot Rod Charlie’s chances are on Saturday. Rombauer is going to be more that capably ridden, since he gets Hall of Famer — and New York racing favorite — John Velazquez for the Belmont.