Essential Quality’s trainer is Brad Cox, whose resume has exploded in recent years with enormous success. And what a story it would be for someone who grew up in the shadow of Churchill Downs — literally two blocks away — to win the Derby. Essential Quality had to dig very deep to win the Blue Grass Stakes as a 1-2 favorite by a neck following a furious stretch drive with Highly Motivated four weeks ago, so the story going into Saturday is really whether that race made the horse better or took too much out of him.