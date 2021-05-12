Bryant was a huge proponent and supporter of women’s basketball, and that wasn’t just because his daughter Gianna — one of the eight people who perished alongside him in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020 — was coming into her own as a standout young player with a bright future. He made no secret about how much he respected the women’s game, even telling CNN in one of the final interviews he gave, just 11 days before his death, that WNBA stars like Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore and Elena Delle Donne could keep up with NBA players.