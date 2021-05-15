On paper, Medina Spirit should be good enough to get close enough to the lead early in Saturday’s race that was, at one time, likely enter as the favorite; he was installed as the 9-5 top choice in the morning line by oddsmakers before slipping behind Midnight Bourbon in betting through Friday afternoon. Should Medina Spirit get close to the lead at the start, that probably means the horse that has finished no worse than second in any of his six lifetime races would be a serious factor down the stretch.