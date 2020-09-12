In a stellar Tour for Slovenia, Luka Mezgec took the sprint for second and Simon Consonni was third.
Peter Sagan finished only fourth on a stage he targeted to close the gap in the points classification to green jersey wearer Sam Bennett.
Roglic, the former ski jumper, remained 44 seconds ahead of his fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, and 59 clear of Egan Bernal, the defending champion.
