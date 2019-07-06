TORONTO, ONTARIO - JULY 6: Andrew Cashner #54 of the Baltimore Orioles comes off the mound against Toronto Blue Jays at the end of the sixth inning during their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on July 6, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

A big fourth inning was more than enough for a nearly flawless Andrew Cashner and the Baltimore Orioles to achieve something they hadn’t since their previous trip to Toronto, back in the first week of the season: a three-game winning streak.

[Box score: Orioles 8, Blue Jays 1]

Cashner, who is in the heart of his best stretch with the Orioles, retired the first 10 batters he faced and yielded just a run on three hits in seven innings, bringing his ERA to a season-low 3.83. As a result, the Orioles won a third consecutive game — 8-1 over the Toronto Blue Jays — for the first time since they won four straight from March 30 to April 2 in New York and Toronto.

Saturday’s win, achieved in a snappy 2 hours 30 minutes at ­Rogers Centre, assure the Orioles (27-61) will go into the all-star break with a series win, their second in their past three, after going more than two months without one. Cashner (9-3) made sure of that early. He was perfect against Toronto’s lineup the first time around before the Blue Jays’ defense and the Orioles’ bats conspired to give him a big cushion.

Trey Mancini reached on an error to open the fourth inning and scored on a missile of a home run from Renato Nunez. Anthony Santander and Keon Broxton each had run-scoring hits before the Orioles made an out. A run-scoring groundout by Richie Martin completed the five-run inning.

Cashner allowed a pair of singles around a wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth to lose his bid at perfection, but he was right back at it by allowing one hit the rest of the way. Just as in his previous start, his change-up was a weapon, notching nine outs on 10 balls in play and achieving one of his four strikeouts.

He entered June with a 5.04 ERA but, with an ERA of 1.41 and .718 walks plus hits per inning pitched in his past five starts, Cashner has his ERA below 4.00 for the first time since April 28, 2018. He has the lowest ERA of any starter in the American League since the beginning of June.