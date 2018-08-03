Baltimore Orioles starter Andrew Cashner could have been forgiven for cursing the fates and his lack of run support any number of times this year but not Thursday night.

He came back to Globe Life Park after delivering one of his better seasons with the Rangers last year and found his old teammates decidedly short on sentimentality.

The Rangers lit him up, scoring 10 runs in the first two innings of an ugly 17-8 victory over the Orioles before an announced 19,637.

The 17 runs were the most scored against the O’s this season, eclipsing the previous high of 15 by the Kansas City Royals on May 8. That’s right, the biggest single-game offensive performances against the last-place Orioles were achieved by the other two last-place teams in the American League.

Cashner (3-10) had given up three runs or fewer in 15 of his 20 starts this season and had only once allowed more than five runs in a game. He had surrendered just three earned runs in his previous 11⅔ innings. Things were starting to look up when he won last week for the first time since May 21.

The Rangers were not impressed. They answered a first-inning run by the Orioles with a three-run homer by Jurickson Profar in the bottom of the first, then piled on Cashner in a seven-run second. He gave way to reliever Donnie Hart after getting only five outs.

The double-digit drubbing raised his ERA from 4.33 to 5.05.

Seven of the nine Rangers starters had an extra-base hit by the sixth inning.