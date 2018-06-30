BALTIMORE, MD - JUNE 30: Manny Machado #13 of the Baltimore Orioles jumps out of the way of a foul ball in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 30, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Orioles haven’t given the crowd at Camden Yards much to cheer about lately, and after an eighth-inning implosion on a sweltering Saturday afternoon at Oriole Park, they gave their fans plenty to boo.

Their late-inning unraveling ended in a 6-2 loss, their seventh straight defeat and 17th in their past 18 home games.

After a five-run eighth inning sequenced by the bad baseball that has epitomized Baltimore’s season, those who remained of the announced crowd of 38,838 booed the Orioles off the field.

The fact that the Orioles managed just two runs — and had just three singles after scoring those runs in the opening frame — wasn’t a good omen. The Orioles are just 3-34 in games in which they score two runs or fewer.

“It’s just trying to create — from a team standpoint — trying to create some margin of error where you might go after somebody a little bit more at 4-2, 3-1, something like that,” Orioles Manager Buck Showalter said. “But we haven’t been able to expand on our lead. We scored two in the first and that was it.”

Right-hander Andrew Cashner gave the bullpen his fourth straight non-rain delay quality start, holding the Angels to one run on four hits over six innings in what was one of his grittiest efforts of the season.

And even with a bullpen badly diminished by season-ending injuries, the Orioles were set up well with late-inning arms to protect a one-run lead.

But setup man Mychal Givens failed to hold the lead in the eighth, surrendering back-to-back one-out walks to Mike Trout and Justin Upton that spelled trouble. Givens walked Trout on nine pitches — a plate appearance that included five foul balls — then gave him second base on a wild pitch and walked Upton on four pitches.

Albert Pujols took the first pitch he saw the other way into the right-center field gap for a double that tied the game.

After Andrelton Simmons was intentionally walked with first base open, left-hander Tanner Scott didn’t fare much better. His defense didn’t help him. Chris Young hit a sharp grounder to Tim Beckham at third, but after touching the bag, Beckham hesitated on his throw to first and pulled first baseman Chris Davis off the bag, allowing the go-ahead run to score.

Ian Kinsler then beat out a grounder to shortstop Manny Machado for an infield single to score another run, and Scott hit Martin Maldonado with a pitch to make it 5-2. The Angels took a 6-2 lead on David Fletcher’s two-run single to center, but Adam Jones threw out Maldonado at third to end the inning.

Cashner had learned to work with little run support this season. After Saturday’s outing, he has gone six starts without a win, and the Orioles are 4-12 in games he starts.