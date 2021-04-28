BALTIMORE — Boasting two rookie pitchers in the starting rotation is a boom-bust proposition for a team such as the Baltimore Orioles. The good nights for Dean Kremer, Bruce Zimmermann and eventually Keegan Akin will foretell a rebuild on track.

The rough nights, such as the one Zimmermann endured Tuesday and Kremer matched Wednesday in a 7-0 slugging by the New York Yankees before an announced 7,338 at Camden Yards, sting doubly.

Even if they all have the potential to pitch well in the rotation for years — even against these same Yankees — getting hit around the park with authority goes a long way to scuffing up the veneer of another year of future-focused baseball at the big league level for the 10-14 Orioles.

As it was against Zimmermann on Tuesday, most of what the Yankees accomplished at the plate was done with authority Wednesday.

Kremer benefited from a wonderful double play started by Maikel Franco at third base on a 119.4-mph groundball from Giancarlo Stanton in a scoreless first inning, but he allowed a home run to Mike Ford to open the second and eventually had four runs come across in the fourth. Three were on a home run by Gio Urshela.

One final run came around to score after Kremer passed the game off to Shawn Armstrong, bringing the rookie starter's ERA to 8.40 with a 2.000 WHIP in four games with 4 1/innings of six-run, 10-hit ball in his return from a minor league assignment at the Bowie camp. Of the 18 batted balls in play against him Wednesday, 12 were above 95 mph.

— Baltimore Sun