Entering Tuesday night’s start against the Toronto Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles right-hander Dylan Bundy acknowledged struggling to find answers to his recent woes.

Bundy’s performance at Rogers Centre — a third consecutive start in which he allowed seven earned runs and failed to get out of the sixth inning in the Orioles’ 8-2 loss — was another head-scratcher.

[Box score: Blue Jays 8, Orioles 2]

Bundy failed to get a batter out in the fifth inning after allowing back-to-back homers. With three homers allowed Tuesday, his major league-leading total increased to 33. Bundy’s night ended with him hunched over in the dugout staring at the ground.

“It’s a challenge for him right now, I can tell,” Baltimore Manager Buck Showalter said. “It’s probably one of the tougher periods he’s had, other than when he was hurt.”

The Orioles (37-89) enter Wednesday afternoon’s series finale 0-9 in Toronto this season and have lost 11 of 12 to the Blue Jays overall.

Baltimore’s defense didn’t help Bundy. Second baseman Jonathan Villar dropped a popup in shallow right field in the bottom of the first. Newly acquired left fielder John Andreoli, making his first start with the Orioles, misplayed a leadoff single in Toronto’s three-run fourth. Third baseman Renato Nunez booted a grounder that prolonged that inning.

Blue Jays starter Sam Gaviglio held the Orioles to two runs on six hits over seven innings. After allowing Trey Mancini’s one-out single in the third, he allowed just one hit, a solo homer to rookie Cedric Mullins.