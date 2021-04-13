Mantha’s arrival — he took a car service Monday night from Raleigh, N.C. — gave the Capitals’ attack instant energy, which was translated into a four-goal first period. The Flyers never threatened over the final 40 minutes.

Washington (28-11-4, 60 points) also acquired Michael Raffl from the Flyers at Monday’s trade deadline. The versatile depth forward is currently battling a lingering injury but is not expected to be out long term. He was not available Tuesday.

Mantha didn’t come cheaply — General Manager Brian MacLellan dealt Jakub Vrana, Richard Panik and two high draft picks for the 6-foot-5, 234-pound winger who is signed for three more seasons after this one at an average value of $5.7 million. But the Capitals’ move signaled an intention to make a playoff run that extends deep into June.

“We’re looking at making a move here and making another run at this thing,” T.J. Oshie said Tuesday morning. “I personally am very excited that the deadline is over and now we can start focusing on getting our team ready to play playoff hockey.”

Alex Ovechkin scored the team’s final tally of the night with his power play wrister at 5:10 of the third. It was Ovechkin’s 22nd goal of the season and No. 728 of his career. He is three shy of Marcel Dionne for fifth on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

With the win, Washington has won three straight and once again is atop the East Division, but the New York Islanders (27-11-4, 58 points) have a game in hand. The loss placed the struggling Flyers (19-17-6, 44 points) in sixth place in the division.

The Capitals controlled the opening frame, taking a 4-1 advantage as Elliott couldn’t handle the Washington push. The Capitals, coming off an 8-1 Sunday in Boston, have scored 14 goals in their past two games.

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov got the nod in net and made 29 saves. His only error was after he misplayed the puck behind the net and it led to the Flyers’ lone goal from Sean Couturier at 8:45 of the first period. Samsonov is 10-3-1 on the season and 4-0-0 against the Flyers.

Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said Tuesday morning there was no point in naming a No. 1 goaltender at this point and the rotation in net with rookie Vitek Vanecek will continue as playoffs loom.

Besides Samsonov’s miscue, the first period was all Capitals. Conor Sheary gave the team a 1-0 lead at 12:53 with his sharp angle goal past Elliott. It was Sheary’s third goal in two games.

Courtier’s goal was followed by Tom Wilson’s 11th of the season, a power-play goal at 11:32. Sheary and Mantha assisted on the play. Nicklas Backstrom, who was playing in his 999th career game, continued the power play scoring with his tally from the bottom of the right circle off the feed from Ovechkin. It was Backstrom’s 14th goal.

Washington went 3 for 3 on the night on the power play.