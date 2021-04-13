“It felt great,” Mantha said of his first game in a Capitals sweater. “Obviously excited to be here. First couple shifts were a little stressed, but as it went on it kind of got easier for me. Really comfortable in my first game.”

Mantha’s arrival — he took a car service Monday night from Raleigh, N.C. — gave the Capitals’ attack extra energy, which translated to a four-goal first period. The Flyers never threatened over the final 40 minutes.

“I thought he was in the mix of the play all night,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “Coming in here the way he did and meeting everyone for the first time is always a little bit challenging, and you never know what’s going to happen. I thought he played a pretty good game.”

Washington (28-11-4, 60 points) also acquired Michael Raffl from the Flyers at Monday’s trade deadline. The versatile depth forward is battling a lingering injury but is not expected to be out long term. He was not available Tuesday.

Mantha didn’t come cheaply — General Manager Brian MacLellan dealt Jakub Vrana, Richard Panik and two high draft picks for the 6-foot-5, 234-pound winger who is signed for three more seasons after this one at an average value of $5.7 million. But the Capitals’ move signaled an intention to make a deep playoff run. Since winning its first Stanley Cup in 2018, Washington has suffered consecutive first-round playoff exits.

“We’re looking at making a move here and making another run at this thing,” T.J. Oshie said Tuesday morning. “I personally am very excited that the deadline is over and now we can start focusing on getting our team ready to play playoff hockey.”

Alex Ovechkin scored the team’s final tally of the night with his power-play wrister at 5:10 of the third. It was Ovechkin’s 22nd goal of the season and No. 728 of his career. He is three shy of Marcel Dionne for fifth on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

With the win, Washington has won three straight and once again is atop the East Division, but the New York Islanders (27-11-4, 58 points) have a game in hand. The loss dumped the struggling Flyers (19-17-6, 44 points) into sixth place.

“We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, but I think some things we’re going to attribute to that we’re playing a pretty complete game,” defenseman Nick Jensen said of the Capitals’ recent success. “We’re coming out in the first five minutes of the game and striking hard, something that we’ve struggled with sometimes throughout the year, and then we’re finishing the game with a lot of good attitude.”

The Capitals controlled the opening frame, taking a 4-1 advantage as Elliott couldn’t handle the Washington push. The Capitals, who were coming off an 8-1 win Sunday in Boston, have 14 goals in their past two games.

Ilya Samsonov got the nod in net and made 29 saves. His only error was when he misplayed the puck behind the net and it led to the Flyers’ lone goal from Sean Couturier at 8:45 of the first period. Samsonov is 10-3-1 on the season and 4-0-0 against the Flyers.

“I thought he looked good. . . . They probably had 10 shots on net in the last 10 minutes and probably six of them were scoring chances, so he had to make some big saves then just to keep things where they were,” Laviolette said. “I thought he played a good game.”

Laviolette said Tuesday morning that there was no point in naming a No. 1 goaltender at this point. The rotation in net with rookie Vitek Vanecek will continue as the playoffs loom.

Besides Samsonov’s miscue, the first period was all Capitals. Conor Sheary gave Washington a 1-0 lead at 7:07 with his sharp-angle goal past Elliott. It was Sheary’s third goal in two games.

Couturier’s goal was followed by Tom Wilson’s 11th of the season, a power-play goal at 11:32. Sheary and Mantha assisted on the play. Nicklas Backstrom, who was playing in his 999th career game, continued the power-play scoring with his marker from the bottom of the right circle off a feed from Ovechkin. Carl Hagelin made it 4-1 at 18:21.

Washington went 3 for 3 on the power play.